Netanyahu: Chief task now in coronavirus fight is economic comeback

Benny Gantz, the alternate prime minister and defense minister, speaking at the first working cabinet meeting of the new government, says that it must work toward healing fissures in Israeli society.

Referring to Jerusalem Day, celebrated last Thursday and Friday, Gantz says “there is nothing like Jerusalem Day to talk about unity in a government that is a unity government.”

“There is nothing like Jerusalem to symbolize the beating heart of the State. We need to take this model of Jerusalem, and to realize that sometimes we have to yield to achieve reconciliation and unity in Israeli society,” he says, referring to the unity government deal reached between his Blue and White party and Likud.

“We need to work for unity to expand and for reconciliation to increase,” he continues.