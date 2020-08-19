Netanyahu further threatens Gaza terror groups amid continued attacks from Strip

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s news as it happens.
Lebanese lawyer files complaint against country’s leaders over Beirut blast
BEIRUT — A Lebanese lawyer files a legal complaint against the country’s president and prime minister for allegedly not taking action to remove dangerous material that had been stored at the port of Beirut.
The material — 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a chemical used in fertilizers and explosives — ignited and exploded earlier this month, killing scores and wounding thousands of people.
The move by lawyer Majd Harb is largely symbolic, based on the fact that President Michel Aoun and outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab received a security report two weeks before the August 4 explosion, warning about the dangers of storing the chemical.
Following the explosion, Aoun said that once he received the report, he asked his military adviser to immediately act on it and do what was necessary. However, it was not clear why the material was not removed. There has been no comment from Diab, who resigned under pressure few days after the blast.
“They did not take any measures to prevent the explosion,” Harb’s complaint says. It is published by the state-run National News Agency.
Documents that surfaced after the blast showed that many customs, port, intelligence, military and judicial officials, as well as political leaders, knew about the stockpile of ammonium nitrate at Warehouse 12 at Beirut’s port and nothing was done.
The explosion, which killed 180 people, injured about 6,000 and left nearly 300,000 people homeless was the most destructive single incident in Lebanon’s history, and left property losses worth between $10 billion and $15 billion. There are 30 people still missing after the explosion.
— AP
Statues stolen from art museum at kibbutz in north
A number of valuable statues have been stolen from an archaeology and art museum at Kibbutz HaZore’a in northern Israel.
The thieves sabotaged the security cameras at the Wilfrid Israel Museum, according to the Ynet news site. Photos from the scene show a number of damaged statues on the ground.
Police have opened an investigation.
תמונה מהמוזיאון שבו הייתה הלילה פריצה באזור מגידו . נזק כבד וגניבת פסלים. משטרת ישראל פתחה בחקירה. הגנבים חיבלו במצלמות. וגרמו נזק כבד למקום. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/4td1v4OE1X
— Eli Levi (@10elilevi) August 19, 2020
Likud, Blue and White trade barbs as budget deadline ticks closer
The Likud and Blue and White parties snipe at each other amid an ongoing coalition crisis that could bring down the government if a new budget isn’t passed by August 25.
“Blue and White is again fighting the government while Prime Minister Netanyahu is fighting the coronavirus,” Likud says in a statement. “Blue and White must stop hampering the prime minister [from] passing a budget and open the school year on time.”
Hitting back, Blue and White accuses Likud of maneuvering for new elections.
“Likud is violating its promise for unity and stability, and everyday is searching for a new excuse for elections,” Blue and White writes on its Twitter feed.
The coalition infighting has centered on the passage of the state budget. Blue and White says the budget must run through 2021, as the parties agreed to in their coalition deal, while Netanyahu is calling for it to cover the rest of 2020 alone, citing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reports, however, have said Netanyahu is demanding Blue and White agree to several changes to the coalition deal on matters unrelated to the budget as a condition for keeping the government intact.
Manchester suicide bomber’s brother snubs sentencing hearing
LONDON — The brother of a suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017 refuses to attend his sentencing hearing for murder.
A jury finds Hashem Abedi, now 23, guilty of 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and conspiring to cause explosions at the gig in northwest England after a trial that ended in March.
The attack, carried out by Salman Abedi, 22, inspired by the Islamic State jihadist group, was one of the deadliest terror attacks ever carried out in Britain, and left more than 200 people injured.
The defendant had sacked his legal team and refused to leave prison to attend the trial at the Central Criminal Court in London.
Judge Jeremy Baker says although he had been brought to court as required for the two-day sentencing hearing, he had refused to come to the courtroom and still had no legal representation.
“He has had every opportunity and has been encouraged to have legal representation. But he has made it clear and I am satisfied that he does not wish to be present at this hearing,” he says.
Family members of some of the victims and survivors are in court for the sentencing, which will determine how long Manchester-born Abedi spends in prison.
Others are following proceedings via videolink in Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle and Glasgow.
Judge Baker says he cannot be given a whole-life term — ensuring he would never be released — because he was under the age of 21 at the time of the offences.
Hashem Abedi was in Libya when the attack took place at the Manchester Arena on the evening of May 22, 2017, but his trial showed he had helped his brother plan it for several months.
He obtained chemicals for the homemade bomb, found an address to make and store it, and bought a car to transport the materials.
Detectives who investigated the blast said both brothers were equally responsible and called them “proper jihadis.”
— AFP
Hamas-backed rally held in Gaza against Israel-UAE deal
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip rally against the US-brokered deal to normalize ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
Protesters burn Israeli and American flags, trample on posters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, and chant “normalization is betrayal to Jerusalem and Palestine.”
Unlike Palestinian protesters last Friday near the Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem’s Old City, who also burned posters of the Emirati crown prince, the Gaza demonstrators stop short of burning symbols of the UAE — apparently not to antagonize the Gulf Arab country, where tens of thousands of Palestinians work and live.
The demonstrators in Gaza City also voiced support for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, for his rejection of Trump’s Middle East plan, which the Palestinians say unfairly favors Israel.
The protest was organized by the Hamas terror group, which rules the Gaza Strip, and by other factions.
Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, denounces the Israeli-Emirati deal.
“Normalization with the occupation harms us and doesn’t serve us,” he says. “Instead, it serves and promotes the occupation in its projects that target Palestine and the region.”
— Agencies
Netanyahu further threatens Gaza terror groups amid continued attacks from Strip
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu further threatens Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip amid continued arson attacks and rocket fire from the coastal enclave.
“We have been striking Hamas every day, for 11 nights in a row. If we need we’ll do much more. They need to understand that what happened to them last time will happen to them in multiples, [Hamas] and Islamic Jihad,” he tells the Knesset Lobby for the Negev, according to a statement from his office.
He also suggests Israel could employ targeted killings of senior Hamas and Islamic Jihad figures if violence further escalates.
“They saw we were prepared to use all the tools, including [targeted killings], if things develop,” he says, apparently referring to the Israeli strike in November that killed senior Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu Al-Ata.
Iran passes 20,000 coronavirus deaths
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has surpassed 20,000 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus.
Today’s announcement comes as Iran struggles with the largest outbreak in the Middle East with 350,200 confirmed cases. But despite the somber statistic, the Islamic Republic is still holding university entrance exams for over 1 million students and is preparing for mass Shiite commemorations at the end of the month.
Earlier this year Iran suffered the Middle East’s first major outbreak, with senior politicians, health officials and religious leaders in its Shiite theocracy stricken with the virus.
It since has struggled to contain its spread across this nation of 80 million people, initially beating it back only to see it spike again, beginning in June.
— AP
UAE connects new nuclear power plant to electrical grid
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A nuclear power plant in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates has been connected to the country’s power grid, authorities say today.
The Barakah nuclear power plant in the Emirates’ far western desert near the border with Saudi Arabia began sending out electricity, according the state-run WAM news agency.
WAM publishes a photograph of employees working inside of the plant’s control room.
Authorities have not granted journalists access to the plant during its years of construction despite repeated requests. Officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency have seen the site.
On July 31, the plant’s first reactor reached what scientists called its “first criticality.” That’s when the nuclear chain reaction within the reactor is self-sustaining.
Plans call for four reactors to be operating at Barakah, which authorities say will provide some 25% of all energy needs in this OPEC-member nation.
The $20 billion Barakah nuclear power plant was built by the Emirates with the help of South Korea. It’s the first nuclear power plant on the Arabian Peninsula.
The US has praised the UAE’s nuclear program for agreeing never to acquire enrichment or reprocessing capabilities, which prevents it from being able to make weapons-grade uranium. The US says that’s a model agreement for other countries seeking nuclear power while also encouraging the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons.
— AP
Health Ministry says 53 virus deaths at senior living homes weren’t counted
The Health Ministry says 53 coronavirus fatalties at senior living homes during July and August were not included in its official COVID-19 death count.
“Health Minister Yuli Edelstein views this matter very gravely. The minister ordered a thorough check and to bring recommendations before him within a week, including personal recommendations if necessary,” a ministry statement says.
The statement says Chezy Levy, director-general of the ministry, also ordered that all coronavirus virus deaths be reported to a single source representing all medical facilities, including geriatric centers, which didn’t previously report fatalities to the ministry’s “computerized system.”
“Likewike, the ministry is checking whether there were any additional cases that weren’t added,” the statement adds.
According to Health Ministry figures released this morning, there have been 719 coronavirus deaths in Israel since the pandemic began.
