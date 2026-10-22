Netanyahu: I told Trump in February 2025 that I was going to attack Iran, asked him to join

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that he told US President Donald Trump in February 2025, in their first meeting after Trump returned to office, that Israel was going attack Iran.

Speaking to Israel National News, Netanyahu says he told Trump that “we are going to do A, B, C, D.”

“I got to the fourth slide, I said we’d be very happy if you joined,” says Netanyahu. “There is a bunker in a place called Fordo, you can bring the B2 and bomb there. We’d be happy if you did, and if not, we’ll do it and it will be harder. Decide.”

“He heard, he didn’t decide, and I came back and said, we are going,” recounts Netanyahu.

Netanyahu claims that before his attack on Iran in 2025, “Iran was about to destroy us with nuclear bombs.”

He says that he didn’t wait for a green light from the US to strike Iran in 2025.

“Our existence is not an issue for negotiation,” says Netanyahu.

Netanyahu says that Mojtaba Khamenei has “decided to renew the nuclear program.”

He says that he told Israel’s security services to topple the Iranian regime: “I instructed that the only relevant solution here is bringing down the fanatic regime… I instructed the IDF and the Mossad, this is the job, this is the mission.”