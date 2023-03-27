WATCH: Netanyahu in weekend interview: Overhaul necessary as Supreme Court ‘too powerful’

In an interview airing today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists the overhaul is necessary as the Supreme Court is “too powerful.”

Netanyahu gave the interview on Saturday while in London.

“There’s a lot of tension right now and I wish it wasn’t so, but I’m quite confident that we’ll get over this difficulty, because you have to reform things that get ossified,” he says in the interview with Piers Morgan.

“There is one consideration that the critics and the opponents of the judicial reform raise, and I think it’s a valid concern and that is you want to go from one extreme to the center. You don’t want the pendulum to swing to the other side where the Knesset, our Parliament, can nullify any decision of the Supreme Court and I think that requires a balance. I agree with that,” he says.

While Netanyahu has gone on a blitz of international media over the past few months, attempting to explain the overhaul, he has notably not given interviews to Israeli media.