Netanyahu on Jordan border: We have plan to confront drone threat

Israel has plans for confronting the cross-border drone threat, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says during a visit to the Jordanian border.
“We are surrounding Israel with a huge barrier, but it is not just that,” he says. “There are forces here, there is a work plan, there are plans for dealing with drones — I won’t elaborate.”
He says the efforts represent “maximum protection so that we can defend Israel’s citizens and not allow anyone to even think about invading Israel.”
“There is a huge amount of work here — enormous engineering work, enormous logistical work,” says Netanyahu. “There is a mobilization of the IDF, there is a mobilization of the reserves. All this force is here to say to Israel’s enemies: Don’t test us.”
Netanyahu tours the new barrier being constructed along the border with Jordan, joined by Defense Minister Israel Katz, head of the Borders and Security Fence Directorate Maj. Gen. Eran Ofir, and 96th Division Commander Brig. Gen. Oren Simha.
Katz says that the barrier and deployment of forces complement “the main thing — an offensive, proactive policy led by the prime minister, by the state, by the IDF, against Iran in the distance and against nearby threat.”
“First and foremost, attack, destroy the enemy, eliminate threats, and, alongside it, provide strong defense for Israel’s citizens,” says Katz.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Help us report truthfully on social media
Support our work
Support our work
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel