Netanyahu on Jordan border: We have plan to confront drone threat

Israel has plans for confronting the cross-border drone threat, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says during a visit to the Jordanian border.

“We are surrounding Israel with a huge barrier, but it is not just that,” he says. “There are forces here, there is a work plan, there are plans for dealing with drones — I won’t elaborate.”

He says the efforts represent “maximum protection so that we can defend Israel’s citizens and not allow anyone to even think about invading Israel.”

“There is a huge amount of work here — enormous engineering work, enormous logistical work,” says Netanyahu. “There is a mobilization of the IDF, there is a mobilization of the reserves. All this force is here to say to Israel’s enemies: Don’t test us.”

Netanyahu tours the new barrier being constructed along the border with Jordan, joined by Defense Minister Israel Katz, head of the Borders and Security Fence Directorate Maj. Gen. Eran Ofir, and 96th Division Commander Brig. Gen. Oren Simha.

Katz says that the barrier and deployment of forces complement “the main thing — an offensive, proactive policy led by the prime minister, by the state, by the IDF, against Iran in the distance and against nearby threat.”

“First and foremost, attack, destroy the enemy, eliminate threats, and, alongside it, provide strong defense for Israel’s citizens,” says Katz.