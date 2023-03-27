Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023
Netanyahu urges protesters from both sides to avoid violence, ahead of rival Jerusalem rallies
In his first public statement since widespread demonstrations erupted last night in reaction to his firing of the defense minister, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urges protesters — from left and right — to “show responsibility and not act violently.”
The tweet appears to address fears of violent clashes this evening in Jerusalem between opponents and supporters of the government’s judicial overhaul, which the premier is expected to put on hold today.
“We are brothers,” Netanyahu adds.