In latest TV appearance, Netanyahu says interview blitz aimed at boosting turnout in ‘tied’ race

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns that the October 27 election is effectively tied and that the outcome will depend on voter turnout, in a rare interview with Hebrew-language media urging his supporters to head to the polls.

“We’re tied,” Netanyahu tells i24NEWS, which is owned by French-Israeli billionaire and Netanyahu ally Patrick Drahi. “If we get the extra mandate or two extra mandates because people come out to vote, we’ll win, and if they don’t come out and stay home, we’ll lose.”

“That’s why I’m appearing here, to tell all my supporters who really want a strong right-wing government: Go out to vote,” he says, urging viewers to bring their grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins to the polls.

Recent polls have consistently shown neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor the Jewish-led opposition parties securing the 61 seats needed for a Knesset majority. The latest survey by The Times of Israel’s sister site Zman Yisrael gives Netanyahu’s bloc 49 seats to the opposition’s 54, with Eisenkot’s Yashar emerging as the largest party.

Asked whether the October 27 election will take place on schedule amid concerns about a possible war with Iran, Netanyahu replies, “Of course, as far as it depends on me,” but then alleges that Israel’s enemies, including Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas, are seeking to interfere in the vote.

“They all say the same thing: Netanyahu has to lose,” he claims, adding that Israel is seeing signs of attempts to interfere in the election, including by “creating security incidents.”

Netanyahu also leaves open the possibility of military action against Iran, despite touting his government’s achievements against Tehran. “We did 90 percent of the work, but you know, it’s like cancer. If you don’t get rid of this regime in Iran, it will come back,” he says.