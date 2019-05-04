Over 200,000 kids in south get day off school

In a joint statement, the military wings of Gaza-based terror groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad threaten to increase the range of the rockets launched at Israel, after more than 400 projectiles were fired since yesterday, killing an Israeli man.

“A barrage of about 50 rockets was fired at the area of Ashkelon, and we are weighing increasing the fire to more than 40 kilometers in the coming hours if the aggression continues,” the statement says, referring to the Israeli retaliatory strikes in Gaza that have targeted Hamas targets and killed six people.

In light of Israel’s “insistence on hitting houses, the Palestinian resistance decided to react in an unprecedented way,” the terror groups add, according to a translation by the Ynet news site.