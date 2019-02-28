Pakistan to release Indian pilot Friday as ‘peace gesture’

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel responds to the UN Human Rights Council probe, which said the Israeli military could have committed crimes against humanity in its response to weekly Gaza border riots over the past year, by calling on Jerusalem to establish a commission of inquiry on its open fire policy.

The rights group, which has previously petitioned to the High Court against the IDF policy, says in a statement that “after the court refused to properly examine the army’s policy of opening fire and the conduct of the forces on the ground, and in light of the United Nation’s findings, it is imperative that the Israeli government establish a commission of inquiry to examine the events on the border in depth.

“It is impossible to ignore the killing and wounding of dozens of civilians, including women and children, on the grounds of self-defense.”