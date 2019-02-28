Likud petitions High Court to stop AG announcing plan to indict Netanyahu

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Israel rejects ‘biased’ UN probe into response to Gaza unrest
Israel rejects the findings of the UN probe into its soldiers’ response to Gaza unrest that began in March last year, calling it “hostile, deceitful and biased.”
“Israel rejects the report outright,” acting Foreign Minister Israel Katz says in a statement after the probe alleged soldiers may have committed crimes against humanity.
“No institution can negate Israel’s right to self-defense and its duty to defend its residents and borders from violent attacks.”
Education Minister Naftali Bennett comments that “it’s hard to imagine the UN could sink any lower. Alternating between excusing terror and ignoring terror it is letting down democracies and backing dictators and tyrants.”
— with AFP
UN probe accuses Israel of possible crimes against humanity
A US Human Rights Council probe claims that there is evidence that Israel committed crimes against humanity in responding to 2018 protests and border riots in Gaza, as snipers allegedly targeted people clearly identifiable as children, health workers and journalists.
“Israeli soldiers committed violations of international human rights and humanitarian law. Some of those violations may constitute war crimes or crimes against humanity,” the chair of the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry on the protests in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Santiago Canton, says in a statement.
The inquiry investigated possible violations from the start of the protests — organized by the Hamas terror organization which rules Gaza and is committed to Israel’s destruction — on March 30, 2018 through to December 31.
Israel regularly accuses the Human Rights Council of anti-Israel bias and disproportionately focusing on the Jewish state.
— with AFP
Likud petitions High Court to stop AG announcing indictment against PM
In a dramatic last-ditch attempt to prevent the publication of criminal charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before the April election, the Likud party files a petition with the High Court of Justice calling for a block on the expected announcement of intention to indict the premier in three criminal cases against him.
According to the ruling party’s chief legal adviser, publishing the charges pending a hearing process that will only be completed after the vote could unfairly affect the outcome of the election.
“It is possible that as a result of the publication of the attorney general’s decision, parties that are part of the right-wing bloc that supports the prime minister will receive fewer seats in the Knesset, although this decision may turn 180 degrees as a result of the hearing that will take place only after the elections, but it will be too late for the parties that lost representation in the Knesset and in the government that will arise, as a direct result of this publication,” Navot Tel Zur says.
“This is an unprecedented case since the establishment of the state, in which such a decision will be made against an incumbent prime minister, and great caution is necessary and obvious in terms of preventing intervention in the election campaign.”
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is widely expected in the coming hours to announce his intention to charge Netanyahu with criminal offenses in all three cases against him, including bribery in the Bezeq corruption probe.
— with Raoul Wootliff
comments