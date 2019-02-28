Likud blasts expected indictment announcement as ‘attempted political hit job’

A spokesman for US-backed forces fighting the Islamic State group in Syria says they have uncovered a mass grave near the last IS-held pocket in the country’s east.

Adnan Afrin says the grave unearthed outside the village of Baghouz contains the remains of men and women but says the number of bodies and their identities remain unclear.

A video published by Kurdish-run Furat FM TV station has emerged showing several bodies dug out from a pit.

Warning: Graphic footage

The Kurdish-led force known as the Syrian Democratic Forces has been locked in a standoff with remaining IS militants holed up in Baghouz with civilians since early February.

Afrin says his forces managed to free 24 SDF fighters over the course of evacuating civilians from the area.

— AP