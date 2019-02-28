Brazilian president Bolsonaro to visit Israel shortly before Knesset elections

Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro will visit Israel for the first time a week before the April 9 Knesset elections, the Foreign Ministry says.

The staunchly pro-Israel conservative leader is scheduled to come for a four-day visit starting on March 31, which follows a trip made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Brazil in December.

It isn’t clear what the visit will include and whether Brasilia will use it to announce an embassy move to Jerusalem — a step Bolsonaro has confirmed he intends to make.