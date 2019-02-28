The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
PA hails UN report on Israeli response to Gaza riots, but says it isn’t enough
The Palestinian Authority welcomes the UN Human Rights Council report saying IDF forces may have committed crimes against humanity in its response to weekly Gaza border riots over the past year, but says it doesn’t go far enough in establishing accountability.
Ahmad Shami, a spokesperson for PA Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, says the probe “is a right step in the right direction, yet is not enough for establishing comprehensive accountability. The international community must take its responsibility and provide international protection for the Palestinian citizens in every inch of Occupied Palestine.”
“We urge the international community and all United Nations related institutions to oblige Israel to commit to the fourth Geneva Convention and uphold its legal obligations as a belligerent occupant to protect the Palestinian citizens under its military control,” Shami adds.
Hundreds trapped in Jerusalem school due to floods
Efforts are underway to rescue hundreds of schoolchildren trapped for hours in the Ein Kerem Agricultural School in Jerusalem due to floods blocking all access.
Strong streams around the school premises have thus far prevented police and rescue forces from reaching the trapped students and school staff. Several vehicles attempting to cross the streams ended up trapped in the water and were rescued.
Likud slams High Court’s ‘unfortunate’ rejection of bid to delay indictment announcement
Likud criticizes the High Court’s rejection of a petition demanding a delay of the expected announcement of bribery and breach of trust charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pending a hearing.
“It is unfortunate that the High Court didn’t prevent the left from blatantly intervening in the elections,” Likud says in a statement.
“The High Court itself previously ruled, in a case related to [Likud MK] Tzachi Hanegbi, that the attorney general should refrain from making announcements during elections and criticized the former attorney general who did so,” it adds. “It is a shame that the High Court didn’t listen to the High Court.”
Hamas calls for Israel to be held accountable after UN Gaza probe
Hamas calls for Israel to be held accountable after a UN probe said IDF soldiers may have committed crimes against humanity in their response to Gaza unrest fueled by the Palestinian terror group.
“The report indicates beyond any doubt that the Israeli occupation has committed clear war crimes against the Palestinians who came out to protest peacefully to demand the right of return and lift the siege,” Bassem Naim, a senior official for the Islamist movement that rules the Gaza Strip and is committed to the destruction of Israel, tells AFP.
He calls on “the international community to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for the war crimes that it continues to commit against the Palestinians.”
— AFP
High Court throws out Likud petition against PM indictment announcement
The High Court rejects a Likud petition against the expected announcement today of bribery and breach of trust charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pending a hearing.
A panel of three judges rejects the petition outright, arguing that a similar previous petition was thrown out and that the current petition was filed with a significant delay when it was clear for some time that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit intends to make the declaration before the April elections.
Stray bullets from Egypt hit IDF vehicle near border, military says
The Israel Defense Force says bullets hit an army vehicle near the border with Egypt, adding it is likely spillover from infighting in Sinai.
The military says in a statement that there were no injuries caused in the incident, which follows several similar occurrences in recent months.
Liberman urges Elections Committee to ban Jewish member of mostly Arab party
Former defense minister Avigdor Liberman submit a request to the Elections Committee for Jewish candidate Ofer Kassif to be disqualified from running for the Hadash-Ta’al party in the upcoming elections.
“Anyone who claims that Israel should not be a Jewish state cannot sit in the Israeli Knesset,” Liberman charges, according to Hebrew-language media.
“Whoever permits the [spilling] of the blood of IDF soldiers and determines that harm to them is not terrorism, and anyone who thinks that Jews who go up to the Temple Mount are a cancer that needs to be eliminated, cannot sit in the Israeli Knesset. His place is in parliament in Gaza or in Ramallah,” he adds.
Kassif responds: “I will enter the Knesset no matter what he thinks of me.”
Kassif is the only Jewish candidate on the mostly Arab party’s list, after Dov Khenin announced his resignation from politics last month. He is placed fifth on the Hadash and Ta’al parties’ joint list of top 10 candidates for Knesset elections on April 9.
As a Hebrew University professor, he made headlines four years ago after calling Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked “neo-Nazi scum.”
US-backed Syria fighters find mass grave near IS-held area
A spokesman for US-backed forces fighting the Islamic State group in Syria says they have uncovered a mass grave near the last IS-held pocket in the country’s east.
Adnan Afrin says the grave unearthed outside the village of Baghouz contains the remains of men and women but says the number of bodies and their identities remain unclear.
A video published by Kurdish-run Furat FM TV station has emerged showing several bodies dug out from a pit.
Warning: Graphic footage
GRAPHIC: Mass grave was found by #SDF in #Baghouz. Civilians mostly women are slaughtered by #ISIS. It’s clear that they were slaughtered not long ago.
(via @@RE_N_AS) pic.twitter.com/aAKErlq8Od
— SMM Syria (@smmsyria) February 28, 2019
The Kurdish-led force known as the Syrian Democratic Forces has been locked in a standoff with remaining IS militants holed up in Baghouz with civilians since early February.
Afrin says his forces managed to free 24 SDF fighters over the course of evacuating civilians from the area.
— AP
Gabbay calls on Netanyahu to resign and fight charges as private citizen
Labor leader Avi Gabbay calls on Prime Minister Netanyahu to resign in light of the expected announcement of bribery and breach of trust charges against him, pending a hearing.
“This is a black day for the state, when a prime minister is accused of grave corruption,” Gabbay says at a local leaders conference in Tel Aviv.
“The prime minister is a symbol of the state, don’t embarrass the citizens of Israel,” he adds. “You deserve to fight to clear your name, but not from the Prime Minister’s Residence.”
Brazilian president Bolsonaro to visit Israel shortly before Knesset elections
Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro will visit Israel for the first time a week before the April 9 Knesset elections, the Foreign Ministry says.
The staunchly pro-Israel conservative leader is scheduled to come for a four-day visit starting on March 31, which follows a trip made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Brazil in December.
It isn’t clear what the visit will include and whether Brasilia will use it to announce an embassy move to Jerusalem — a step Bolsonaro has confirmed he intends to make.
Netanyahu accuses UN of ‘hypocrisy and lies’ after damning report on Gaza
The UN Human Rights Council is “reaching new heights of hypocrisy and lies out of obsessive hatred toward Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, responding to a probe that said IDF troops may have committed crimes against humanity in the response to weekly Gaza border riots organized by the Hamas terror group.
“Hamas is the one shooting rockets at Israeli civilians, hurling explosives and conducting terror activities during the violent demonstrations on the [border] fence,” Netanyahu adds in a statement.
Likud blasts expected indictment announcement as ‘attempted political hit job’
The ruling Likud party releases a campaign video preemptively slamming as “an attempted political hit job” Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s expected announcement of planned bribery charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The clip repeats many of Netanyahu’s talking points against the corruption investigations against him, calling them a “house of cards” that will collapse during the hearing process, linking them to the April elections and blaming left-wing pressure applied on a “weak” Mandelblit.
Netanyahu intends to deliver a statement to the press at 8 p.m. if the announcement is indeed made before then.
EU Commission rebuts Orban’s accusations against Brussels, Soros over migration
The European Commission has issued a formal rebuttal to accusations by the Hungarian government that the EU is promoting mass migration.
EU spokeswoman Mina Andreeva says that “the Hungarian government campaign distorts the truth and seeks to paint a dark picture of a secret plot to drive more migration to Europe.”
In a point-by-point statement, the commission insists it is not planning to introduce mandatory resettlement quotas and it is working hard to defeat human trafficking.
Andreeva said Hungarian citizens “deserve fact not fiction.”
In the election campaign of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Hungarian government sent citizens a letter from the prime minister that warns “the Brussels bureaucrats want to break the resistance of countries opposed to immigration.” The campaign is also focused against Jewish billionaire and liberal philanthropist George Soros.
The dispute comes three months ahead of the European elections.
— AP
Israeli rights group calls for inquiry into IDF open fire policy after UN report
The Association for Civil Rights in Israel responds to the UN Human Rights Council probe, which said the Israeli military could have committed crimes against humanity in its response to weekly Gaza border riots over the past year, by calling on Jerusalem to establish a commission of inquiry on its open fire policy.
The rights group, which has previously petitioned to the High Court against the IDF policy, says in a statement that “after the court refused to properly examine the army’s policy of opening fire and the conduct of the forces on the ground, and in light of the United Nation’s findings, it is imperative that the Israeli government establish a commission of inquiry to examine the events on the border in depth.
“It is impossible to ignore the killing and wounding of dozens of civilians, including women and children, on the grounds of self-defense.”
Man rescued from flood is in moderate condition, suffering from hypothermia
The driver who was rescued after he was trapped on the roof of his car in a flood at the Arazim valley is taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.
The 50-year-old man is undergoing treatment for hypothermia and is said to be in moderate condition, according to a statement by the medical center.
Pakistan to release Indian pilot Friday as ‘peace gesture’
Pakistan will release a captured Indian pilot on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan tells a joint session of parliament, in an overture towards New Delhi after soaring tensions fueled fears of conflict between the nuclear-armed rivals.
“As a peace gesture we are releasing the Indian pilot tomorrow,” Khan says, a day after Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was shot down in a rare aerial engagement between the South Asian neighbors over the disputed region of Kashmir.
— AFP
Defense sums up case in Belgium Jewish museum slaying
The defense lawyer for a man charged with terror offenses over the killing of four people at a Jewish museum in Belgium is summing up his case, a week before the verdict is to be handed down.
Lawyer Sebastien Courtoy sets about establishing doubt in the 12 jurors’ minds over the credibility of the evidence and witness testimony against his client, Mehdi Nemmouche.
He claims that investigators desperate to secure a guilty verdict even tampered with some of the evidence.
Nemmouche, a suspected French jihadist who spent time in Syria, is charged with “terrorist murder” over the 2014 slaying of an Israeli couple and two employees at the Jewish museum in Brussels.
Courtoy says the killing was the work of Israeli or Lebanese agents, not his client.
— AP
Man rescued from flood near Jerusalem in dramatic footage
The man trapped in a flood at the Arazim valley outside Jerusalem is rescued from atop his car by forces who entered the rushing water attached to a rope and handed him a life preserver.
The dramatic rescue is captured on live TV.
The condition of the man isn’t yet known.
החילוץ בעמק ארזים: הגבר שנלכד על גג רכבו בשיטפון חולץ בשלום pic.twitter.com/i7j1khvHhu
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 28, 2019
Man trapped as car gets washed away in flood outside Jerusalem
A vehicle gets washed away in a stream outside Jerusalem amid heavy rains, with authorities scrambling to rescue a man who got trapped in the middle of a flooding.
Dramatic footage from the Arazim Valley shows a man standing on top of the car while trying to avoid the rushing water underneath him, with medical and rescue forces struggling to reach him.
A second man reportedly managed to escape earlier by swimming to the riverbank. Both men’s condition isn’t immediately known.
Prosecution says petition against PM indictment announcement should be rejected
In response to a High Court petition by the Likud party and attorney Yossi Fuchs against Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s expected announcement of plans to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in three corruption probes, the state prosecution publishes a letter sent yesterday to Fuchs that says such a petition should be rejected outright.
In the letter, sent by Aner Helman of the prosecutor’s office after Fuchs notified him of the intention to file the High Court petition, he says it should be thrown out for several reasons, including that a similar previous petition was rejected and that Fuchs is intervening in a matter that doesn’t personally involve him.
The prosecution also claims that a reason for the rejection should be the delay in filing it, when it has been known for some time that Mandelblit intends to make the announcement. It also says the arguments should have been raised with Mandelblit himself before taking the matter to the High Court of Justice.
Israel rejects ‘biased’ UN probe into response to Gaza unrest
Israel rejects the findings of the UN probe into its soldiers’ response to Gaza unrest that began in March last year, calling it “hostile, deceitful and biased.”
“Israel rejects the report outright,” acting Foreign Minister Israel Katz says in a statement after the probe alleged soldiers may have committed crimes against humanity.
“No institution can negate Israel’s right to self-defense and its duty to defend its residents and borders from violent attacks.”
Education Minister Naftali Bennett comments that “it’s hard to imagine the UN could sink any lower. Alternating between excusing terror and ignoring terror it is letting down democracies and backing dictators and tyrants.”
— with AFP
UN probe accuses Israel of possible crimes against humanity
A UN Human Rights Council probe claims that there is evidence that Israel committed crimes against humanity in responding to 2018 protests and border riots in Gaza, as snipers allegedly targeted people clearly identifiable as children, health workers and journalists.
“Israeli soldiers committed violations of international human rights and humanitarian law. Some of those violations may constitute war crimes or crimes against humanity,” the chair of the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry on the protests in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Santiago Canton, says in a statement.
The inquiry investigated possible violations from the start of the protests — organized by the Hamas terror organization which rules Gaza and is committed to Israel’s destruction — on March 30, 2018 through to December 31.
Israel regularly accuses the Human Rights Council of anti-Israel bias and disproportionately focusing on the Jewish state.
— with AFP
Likud petitions High Court to stop AG announcing indictment against PM
In a dramatic last-ditch attempt to prevent the publication of criminal charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before the April election, the Likud party files a petition with the High Court of Justice calling for a block on the expected announcement of intention to indict the premier in three criminal cases against him.
According to the ruling party’s chief legal adviser, publishing the charges pending a hearing process that will only be completed after the vote could unfairly affect the outcome of the election.
“It is possible that as a result of the publication of the attorney general’s decision, parties that are part of the right-wing bloc that supports the prime minister will receive fewer seats in the Knesset, although this decision may turn 180 degrees as a result of the hearing that will take place only after the elections, but it will be too late for the parties that lost representation in the Knesset and in the government that will arise, as a direct result of this publication,” Navot Tel Zur says.
“This is an unprecedented case since the establishment of the state, in which such a decision will be made against an incumbent prime minister, and great caution is necessary and obvious in terms of preventing intervention in the election campaign.”
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is widely expected in the coming hours to announce his intention to charge Netanyahu with criminal offenses in all three cases against him, including bribery in the Bezeq corruption probe.
— with Raoul Wootliff
