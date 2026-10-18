Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

Paris synagogue apparently vandalized in riots

By Zev Stub Today, 1:15 pm
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Zev Stub is the Times of Israel's reporter on diaspora affairs and Israeli real estate.

Damage at a synagogue that was apparently attacked by rioters on October 17, 2026 (Screengrab/social media)
Damage at a synagogue that was apparently attacked by rioters on October 17, 2026 (Screengrab/social media)

A synagogue in Paris was attacked by rioters yesterday, videos on social media appear to show.

The synagogue, located on Rue Burnouf in the 19th arrondissement, was apparently vandalized as demonstrations spiraled out of control in some of the worst violence France has witnessed for years.

The video shows books and holy items strewn across the synagogue floor.

Rioters targeted public buildings, looted luxury boutiques and supermarkets, and attacked police vehicles and officers.

There are no injuries reported and it is unclear whether anyone was at the synagogue at the time of the attack.

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