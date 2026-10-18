Paris synagogue apparently vandalized in riots

A synagogue in Paris was attacked by rioters yesterday, videos on social media appear to show.

The synagogue, located on Rue Burnouf in the 19th arrondissement, was apparently vandalized as demonstrations spiraled out of control in some of the worst violence France has witnessed for years.

The video shows books and holy items strewn across the synagogue floor.

Rioters targeted public buildings, looted luxury boutiques and supermarkets, and attacked police vehicles and officers.

There are no injuries reported and it is unclear whether anyone was at the synagogue at the time of the attack.

???? BREAKING: ???????? Paris, France | Oct. 18: A synagogue in Paris’ 19th arrondissement was vandalized amid nationwide riots. Synagogues targeted, public buildings set ablaze, police stations attacked, shops looted. They came for the Jews first.

Now they’re coming for France. pic.twitter.com/y1rRky7sZd — Combat Antisemitism Movement (@CombatASemitism) October 18, 2026