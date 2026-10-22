Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026
Pentagon and Lockheed reach 10-year deal to produce 850 F-35s
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin announce a 10-year agreement for the production of 850 F-35 jets.
The “framework agreement,” which the Pentagon says would “modernize and expand” the fighter jet program, requires the approval of Congress.
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