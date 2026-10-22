Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

Pentagon and Lockheed reach 10-year deal to produce 850 F-35s

By AFP Today, 2:47 pm
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Israeli Air Force F-35I fighter jets head to carry out strikes in Iran, in a photo published by the military on March 15, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
Israeli Air Force F-35I fighter jets head to carry out strikes in Iran, in a photo published by the military on March 15, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin announce a 10-year agreement for the production of 850 F-35 jets.

The “framework agreement,” which the Pentagon says would “modernize and expand” the fighter jet program, requires the approval of Congress.

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