Pfizer and BioNTech have begun enrollment for a clinical trial to test the safety and immune response of their Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine in adults aged up to 55, the companies say in a statement.

The company’s head of vaccine research Kathrin Jansen says that while current data shows that boosters against the original COVID strain continue to protect against severe outcomes with Omicron, the company is acting out of caution.