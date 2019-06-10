PM looking to appoint minister facing indictment to cabinet post — report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is looking to hand David Bitan a ministerial post in his transitional government, despite the fact that the Likud MK is facing an imminent indictment for corruption, Channel 12 reports.

Netanyahu had been planning on appointing Bitan to serve as the minister responsible for communication between the Knesset and the cabinet. However, when the Knesset voted to dissolve itself last month, that position became irrelevant.

Instead, Netanyahu is looking into appointing Bitan to a different post, along with Likud MKs Yoav Kish, David Amsalem, and Tzipi Hotovely.

In April, police recommended that Likud MK and former coalition chairman David Bitan be indicted on multiple corruption charges including bribery, fraud and money laundering.