PM to appoint Yisrael Katz as permanent foreign minister

A Jerusalem think tank says latest data shows negative migration from the city has been stopped for the first time in a decade.

According to the Jerusalem Institute for Policy Research, ultra-Orthodox employment is also on the rise, and the capital’s hi-tech industry is growing at the fastest rate in the country.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion calls the findings “very impressive in each and every parameter” and says “Jerusalem is Israel’s leader in every sense of the word.”

A December report by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed the city’s population is one of the least prosperous in Israel.