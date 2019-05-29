home page Live Now Lapid says Gantz will continue to lead Blue and White in event of new election Party’s no. 2 ends speculation he may seek to change the alliance’s power structure should the Knesset be dissolved tonight By TOI staff Today, 2:08 pm 0 Edit Facebook Twitter linkedin email Print 0 shares Blue and White co-chairman Yair Lapid delivers a statement to the media at the Knesset, May 13, 2019. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90) The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold. read more: Israel & the Region Liveblog Facebook Twitter linkedin email Print 0 shares comments
comments