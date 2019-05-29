Resigning his post, Mueller says charging Trump with a crime was ‘not an option’

Special counsel Robert Mueller, breaking a two-year silence on his investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, announces his resignation from the Justice Department so that he can “return to private life.”

Summarizing his investigation, Mueller says charging US President Donald Trump with a crime of obstruction was “not an option” because of Justice Department policy.

At the same time, Mueller reiterates that his report into Russian interference in the 2016 election did not exonerate the president.

“If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” he says. “We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”

— Agencies