IDF reveals ‘longest, most significant’ Hezbollah tunnel yet on northern border

The Israel Defense Forces reveals another Hezbollah attack tunnel discovered on the Israeli-Lebanese border during this past winter’s Operation Northern Shield, and says it is “the longest and most significant” one found.

The army says the passage was dug to an incredible depth of 80 meters (260 feet), was a kilometer long and penetrated 77 meters (250 feet) into Israeli territory.

Officials say it was constructed over a period of several years, and will be sealed off and destroyed in the next few days.