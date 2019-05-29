Lapid tells Gabbay: ‘I cannot believe’ Labor would join coalition

Speaking at the Knesset, Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman insists he is being reasonable in his coalition demands.

“There is no ulterior motive,” he says in response to Likud accusations he is intentionally blocking the formation of a government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Anyone who is concocting other theories: Try us. There’s nothing else hidden behind this.”

He tells ultra-Orthodox legislators the current version of the military draft law — which remains the point of contention between his party and Likud and Haredi MKs — is the best possible version and “the middle road” that is “good for everyone.

“Try to remain within reason,” he says. He repeats his offer for ultra-Orthodox MKs to abstain during a vote on the bill.

“Any reasonable person would accept my offer,” he says.