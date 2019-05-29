Netanyahu fails to form coalition; MKs vote for new elections on September 17

Labor party MK Stav Shaffir says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s move to dissolve the Knesset and call a new election if he fails to secure a coalition by tonight is “illegal” and against voters’ wishes.

She tells the Ynet news site she has called on the Knesset’s legal counsel to stop any such legislation.

“The head of the administrative branch, a man suspected of bribery, is trying to force the Knesset to dissolve, and it is against the law and against the will of the voter,” she says.

“Voters also gave 35 seats to the prime minister’s opponent, [Blue and White party leader] Benny Gantz. According to the law what should happen is that at midnight Benny Gantz should be given the opportunity to try and form a government.”

Indeed if the MK tasked with forming a government fails to do so within the legal timeframe, the president can task another MK with the job. Netanyahu’s bid to dissolve the legislature if he cannot form a coalition is intended to prevent such an eventuality.