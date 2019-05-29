The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Army dismisses soldiers over failures during March terror attack
The IDF says it has completed an internal probe into a deadly West Bank terror attack in March that left a rabbi and a soldier dead, and has found military forces at the scene of the Ariel junction attack failed to respond properly to events.
Several combat soldiers involved in the incident have been dismissed, and their battalion commander has been reprimanded.
The army does not detail how the soldiers failed in their duty.
On March 17, Omar Abu Laila fatally stabbed Sgt. Gal Keidan at the Ariel junction, grabbed the soldier’s gun and opened fire at passing vehicles, hitting Rabbi Ettinger, who later died of his wounds. The terrorist stole a vehicle and fled the scene, later shooting another soldier. He was killed during an attempt to arrest him days later.
Iran rejects ‘laughable’ Bolton accusation it was behind ship attack
Iran strongly rejects an accusation by US National Security Adviser John Bolton earlier that it was “almost certainly” behind the May 12 attacks on four ships off the United Arab Emirates.
“Making such laughable claims… is not strange” coming from the US, foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi says in a statement.
Bolton’s accusation, which follows a US military buildup in the Gulf, comes on the eve of emergency Arab and Gulf summits called by Iran’s regional arch-rival Saudi Arabia to discuss the standoff and ways to isolate Tehran.
Bolton said that additional US forces in the region were sent as a “deterrent” and that Washington’s response will be prudent.
— AFP
Lapid: Gantz will continue to lead Blue and White if new elections called
Yair Lapid, Blue and White’s co-leader and no. 2, says there will be no change in its leadership structure should new elections be called tonight.
There had been media speculation in recent days that Lapid may challenge Gantz for the alliance’s top spot. Lapid’s new comments appear to quash that.
