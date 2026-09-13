Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026

Oman says Hormuz talks between Iran and Gulf states have been postponed from Monday

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 10:32 pm
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A meeting in Oman between Gulf countries and Iran to discuss possible agreements on the Strait of Hormuz, which had been scheduled for Monday, has been postponed “in the interests of consensus,” Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi writes on X.

“We remain committed to fostering dialogue that supports stability and lasting cooperation in our region,” he adds.

 

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