Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026
Oman says Hormuz talks between Iran and Gulf states have been postponed from Monday
A meeting in Oman between Gulf countries and Iran to discuss possible agreements on the Strait of Hormuz, which had been scheduled for Monday, has been postponed “in the interests of consensus,” Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi writes on X.
“We remain committed to fostering dialogue that supports stability and lasting cooperation in our region,” he adds.
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