Kulanu’s Kahlon: We won’t be in the coalition without the Finance Ministry

In response to the premier’s reported offer to the party, Amir Peretz tweets: “We will not be Netanyahu’s life jacket. Any other option would be a breach of everything we promised the public. We will do what we promised.”

And this from Shelly Yachimovich: “I warn anyone in my party who would even consider taking advantage of ruining the party through joining Netanyahu’s corrupt government, they will pay a heavy price.”

Itzik Shmuli says “I have no intention of serving in a government under Benjamin Netanyahu… and providing a defensive wall to corruption. I call on my colleagues to reject this offer outright.”