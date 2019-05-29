Rivlin: ‘I will do everything in my power to prevent another election’

President Reuven Rivlin says he “will do everything in my power to prevent Israel from heading toward another election campaign.”

He says he plans to invite party heads to once again confer over their preferred course of action.

Though he notes in a statement that it is in his power to task another Knesset member with attempting to form a government should Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fail to do so, he also acknowledges that if the Knesset passes a dissolution bill — as it may well do before the day is done — there will be no alternative to holding a new national vote.