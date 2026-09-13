Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026

Crew of vessel attacked in Hormuz strait evacuated, UKMTO says

By Reuters Today, 10:53 am
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A vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime ​Trade Operations says.

The crew were evacuated by local authorities after a fire broke out following the attack, the British navy-affiliated firm says.

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