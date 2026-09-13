Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026
Crew of vessel attacked in Hormuz strait evacuated, UKMTO says
A vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations says.
The crew were evacuated by local authorities after a fire broke out following the attack, the British navy-affiliated firm says.
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