Sara Netanyahu inks plea deal in catering case, will pay fine, won’t admit fraud

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara has signed a plea deal with state prosecutors in a fraud case against her, and will play a fine of NIS 55,000 ($15,000) to state coffers, but will not admit to fraud.

Netanyahu was charged last year with misusing some $100,000 in funds on catered meals at the Prime Minister’s Residence while there was a full-time chef on staff.

As part of the deal she will admit to intentionally making use of another’s error, but will not admit to defrauding the state. Prosecutors had originally sought to indict the premier’s wife for fraud.

Ezra Saidoff, a former caretaker at the Prime Minister’s Residence who also faced charges in the case, will make a similar plea, pay a fine of NIS 10,000 ($2,700) and do community service.