Likud MK says party was hoping to break up Labor to gain Knesset majority

Likud MK Miki Zohar tells Channel 13 his party tried to lure away two of Labor’s six MKs, knowing full well most of the party would reject joining the coalition, in order to gain a majority in the Knesset.

“The strategy here is very simple,” he says.

Likud believed Avi Gabbay “is finished in the Labor Party” in light of the last election’s results. Meanwhile Tal Russo, who Gabbay dropped into the no. 2 spot using his chairman’s privilege, was seen as someone who could possibly be swayed.

“It was clear the four others would say no, and we could have possibly won Tal Russo and Avi Gabbay and then we’d have 62 [seats].”