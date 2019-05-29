Likud source: Liberman wants to destroy Netanyahu, supplant him

A Likud source accuses Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman of “deceiving” the public in the coalition row.

“His goal is to destroy Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu and then supplant him,” the source says.

“He says of any offer ‘We might consider it,’ stalls for a few days and then rejects it,” the source says of failed negotiations between the sides over a contentious ultra-Orthodox draft law.

“Liberman, who always made deals with the ultra-Orthodox parties… is suddenly painting himself as the representative of the secular vote. For a few [more] seats and a hunger for power Liberman is dragging the entire country to elections.”