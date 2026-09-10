Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Report: Israeli strike in Gaza kills 4, including 2 children

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:15 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

An Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip this morning killed a family of four, including two children, Palestinian media reports.

The strike hit a home in the Beit Lahia area, the reports say. A hospital official at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City identifies the children as aged 12 and 8.

The IDF tells The Times of Israel that it is looking into the reports.

Separately, Palestinian media reports a strike in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis that wounded three people, two of them children.

The military tells The Times of Israel that in the Khan Younis strike it targeted a “terrorist,” with further details to be provided later.

AFP contributed to this report.

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