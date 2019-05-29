Rouhani says ‘road is not closed’ if US wants talks, returns to nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the “road is not closed” if the US wants negotiations with Iran and returns to the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Rouhani was speaking during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He does not explicitly name the United States but refers to Washington by saying: “The road is not closed for them, whenever they put aside their cruel sanctions and return to the negotiation table that they left.”

Rouhani’s website also quotes him as saying that if the US chooses “another way and returns to justice and law, the Iranian nation will keep the road open to you.”

— AP