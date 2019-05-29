Zarif: Jerusalem ‘is neither America’s to give away nor Israel’s to take’

As Washington gears up to unveil its peace plan, parts of which will be discussed at a June summit in Bahrain, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweets that Jerusalem “is neither America’s to give away nor Israel’s to take.”

It is also “NOT for brutal accomplices to try to buy,” he says.

Jerusalem “belongs to Palestine & Palestinians: history shows that whomever ignores this is condemned to ignominious failure. Iran stands with Palestine.”