Settler leaders call on parties to bridge differences: ‘Time is running out’

Settler leadership is urging party leaders to find compromise in order to establish “a strong right-wing government” rather than head to new elections.

“We cannot let the hard work of the last election go to waste,” says Hananel Dorani, chairman of the settlement umbrella group the Yesha Council.

He warns against wasting the opportunity such a government would provide to strengthen West Bank settlements.

“The will of the people as it was expressed in the last election was to see a strong right-wing government,” he says. “With time running out, we ask of you to find a way to bridge the small differences.”