Florida cabinet meets in Israel despite objections

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his cabinet are meeting in Israel today, waving away complaints that the setting is illegal. They presented a proclamation of support for Israel and the Republican governor signed a bill that prohibits anti-Semitism in Florida’s public schools and universities.

DeSantis calls the meeting historic, but the open government watchdog organization First Amendment Foundation and several media outlets sued in an effort to stop it, claiming it violated state law that requires meetings be accessible to the public.

DeSantis does not acknowledge the lawsuit during the meeting, but quips, “Since we’re in Jerusalem, we may actually get some interest in our cabinet meetings for a change, which would be great.”

