Labor officials say Likud offer included Justice Ministry, presidency

Labor chief Avi Gabbay appears to put an end to a media frenzy over reports his party might join the coalition instead of Yisrael Beytenu.

“Over the past month the Labor Party has received several offers to join the government,” he tweets.

“The latest offer yesterday included a promise of a number of steps to safeguard democracy including nixing legislation to bypass [the High Court], for immunity [for the prime minister], personally motivated legislation and more,” he says.

“Members of the faction discussed the offer and we decided not to accept.”