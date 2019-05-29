Shaked, Bennett meet in Tel Aviv as prospect of new elections grows

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Education Minister Naftali Bennett are meeting in Tel Aviv amid the growing possibility that new elections will be called tonight.

The two, whose New Right party failed to clear the electoral threshold in April’s elections, were expected to leave politics, at least for a while, once a new government was formed.

However, the political chaos and prospect of a new national poll could yet resurrect their careers.

There has been speculation in recent days that Shaked could join Likud in the event of a new vote.