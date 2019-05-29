Likud claims it has finalized coalition deals with 60 MKs, Kahlon denies it

Likud is saying it is finishing up coalition agreements with 60 of the Knesset’s 120 MKs. It is not immediately clear whether Likud is going for a non-majority government at this stage.

Ultra-Orthodox parties are reported to have been pushing for such a move.

However, just a short time ago, Kulanu party chief Moshe Kahlon said his party would not be a member of a government with less than 61 MKs. And he’s now tweeted that his party has not signed any coalition deal.