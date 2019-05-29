Report: Netanyahu offers Labor to join coalition in bid to avert elections

Channel 12 News chief political correspondent Amit Segal tweets that in a desperate bid to avoid new elections Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is offering the Labor Party to join the coalition.

According to Segal, the offer includes four cabinet portfolios, including the Finance Ministry, and no legislative push for immunity from prosecution for Netanyahu or bypassing High Court rulings.

פרסום ראשון: נתניהו מציע לעבודה את תיק האוצר ועוד שלושה תיקים, גניזת חוקי החסינות וההתגברות. גבאי שוקל ומתייעץ בשעות האחרונות עם חבריו לסיעה. — עמית סגל Amit Segal (@amit_segal) May 29, 2019

Segal says Labor leader Avi Gabbay is conferring with his party. He and no. 2 Tal Russo are considering the proposition, while MKs Shelly Yachimovich and Itzik Shmuli are opposed.