Yisrael Beytenu slams Likud’s ‘spin’ and ‘misleading of public’

In response to Likud accusations against Yisrael Beytenu over stalled coalition talks, Avigdor Liberman’s party says it “regrets the style and language of briefings coming from the Prime Minister’s Office.”

It says: “From the very first moment [of coalition talks] Yisrael Beytenu warned there was only one option: completing legislation [of the ultra-Orthodox draft law] in its second and third readings in the same wording of the first reading,” the party says of the bill opposed by Haredi factions.

“Anything else is spin and a misleading of the public.”