Blue and White MK blasts Likud ‘pushovers’: ‘You don’t have a shred of a stance’

Blue and White MK Yoaz Hendel attacks his Likud counterparts as “pushovers” as the legislature prepares to vote on dissolving itself amid a coalition-building impasse.

Speaking at the Knesset and paraphrasing a 2008 speech by Likud’s own Gideon Sa’ar in which he called Labor MKs “pushovers,” Hendel said: “You don’t have a shred of a personal stance. You stand here in the back of the plenum and say you don’t want elections, then come in here before the cameras and say you do. I’ve never seen such pushovers.

“That’s not what Israel needs,” he says. “Israel need leadership, one that sets an example, with moral clarity, with integrity, with clear positions. One that says a thing and does that thing — not one that says one thing and does the opposite.”