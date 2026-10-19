Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Police, Shin Bet confirm two arrested on Route 1 highway on suspicion of planning terror attack

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:49 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Two suspects planning a terror attack were captured by an elite counterterrorism force on the Route 1 highway near Jerusalem this evening, the police and Shin Bet security agency announce.

The pair were apprehended at the Latrun Junction by Tequila team, which is made up of commandos from the police’s elite Yamam unit and Shin Bet, while acting on intelligence provided by the security agency.

The police and Shin Bet do not identify the suspects, but say they were “involved in planning an attack against Israeli civilians.”

No security forces were injured during the arrest operation, and the two suspects were taken for questioning.

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