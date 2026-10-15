Police working to disperse riot in East Jerusalem following suspected murder in family feud

Police say officers are working to disperse a violent riot that broke out in East Jerusalem’s Abu Tor neighborhood “following a suspected murder and amid an ongoing dispute between families.”

Firefighters are also working to put out fires that rioters allegedly set to a home and a car, police say.

No injuries are reported, police add.

Police said this morning that five men were wounded, apparently by gunfire, in a “violent incident” in Abu Tor overnight.

One of the men later succumbed to his wounds at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

He was identified in Arabic media as Muhammad Shweiki, 24.