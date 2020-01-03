Pompeo says US ‘committed to deescalation’ after Soleimani killing

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US is “committed to deescalation” after the killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in an American strike.

Pompeo tweets that he has spoken with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Chinese Politburo member Yang Jiechi about the killing.

“Thankful that our allies recognize the continuing aggressive threats posed by the Iranian Quds Force,” he writes. “The US remains committed to deescalation.”

I spoke today with Chinese Politburo Member Yang Jiechi to discuss @realDonaldTrump's decision to eliminate Soleimani in response to imminent threats to American lives. I reiterated our commitment to de-escalation. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

Discussed with @DominicRaab the recent decision to take defensive action to eliminate Qassem Soleimani. Thankful that our allies recognize the continuing aggressive threats posed by the Iranian Quds Force. The U.S. remains committed to de-escalation. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

Spoke with @HeikoMaas about @realDonaldTrump's decision to take defensive action to eliminate Qassem Soleimani. Germany is also concerned over the Iranian regime’s continued military provocations. The U.S. remains committed to de-escalation. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

— AFP