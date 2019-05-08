Pompeo says US will wait to see what Iran does

Israel is set to abruptly cross over from grief to jubilation at nightfall, as Memorial Day for the country’s fallen soldiers and terror victims comes to a close and its 71st Independence Day begins.

Mournful and somber speeches will give way to fireworks, concerts and parties across the country, with flags promptly raised back from half-staff.

The main event kicking off Independence day will be the annual state ceremony at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, featuring a speech from Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, the lighting of 12 torches — which symbolize the 12 tribes of Israel in the Bible — by people who are seen to have made an outstanding contribution to society, and much singing and dancing.