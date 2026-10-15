Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

Pope’s doctors say chest X-ray shows ‘good recovery’ of lung

By AFP Today, 3:44 pm
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A mosaic of Pope Leo XIV is displayed inside a shop selling religious items near St. Peter’s Square, in Rome, October 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A mosaic of Pope Leo XIV is displayed inside a shop selling religious items near St. Peter’s Square, in Rome, October 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Pope Leo’s doctors say a chest X-ray showed “good recovery of the operated lung,” two days after the pontiff underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

“This morning, the Holy Father underwent routine checkups, which yielded normal results,” say his doctors, Luigi Carbone and Stefano Margaritora, adding in the note published by the Vatican that Leo’s recovery is “progressing as expected.”

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