‘Precision drone strike’ killed Soleimani: US defense official

A US drone carried out a “precision strike” to kill senior Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a US defense official tells AFP.

“A precision drone strike hit two vehicles at Baghdad airport,” the official says.

The official adds that part of the 750 forces from the US 82nd Airborne division dispatched to the region a few days ago had already arrived in Baghdad.

“They will head to the US embassy to relieve Marines who had arrived in recent days,” the source says.

— AFP