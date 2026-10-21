Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Putin announces release of US citizen taken captive in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the release of Stephen Hubbard, an American taken captive by Russian forces years ago in Ukraine, during a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, news agencies report.
Putin said that Hubbard was at Pulkovo Airport in Saint Petersburg, Russian news agencies report, adding that Witkoff, who was meeting with the Russian president in the city, thanked Putin for the release.
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