Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Putin announces release of US citizen taken captive in Ukraine

By AFP Today, 12:30 pm
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In this photo taken from video released by the Moscow City Court Press Service, Stephen Hubbard, a US citizen accused of fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine against Russia stands in a glass cage during a court session in the Moscow City court in Moscow, Russia, October 7, 2024. (Moscow City Court Press Service via AP)
In this photo taken from video released by the Moscow City Court Press Service, Stephen Hubbard, a US citizen accused of fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine against Russia stands in a glass cage during a court session in the Moscow City court in Moscow, Russia, October 7, 2024. (Moscow City Court Press Service via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the release of Stephen Hubbard, an American taken captive by Russian forces years ago in Ukraine, during a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, news agencies report.

Putin said that Hubbard was at Pulkovo Airport in Saint Petersburg, Russian news agencies report, adding that Witkoff, who was meeting with the Russian president in the city, thanked Putin for the release.

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