Quarterback Tom Brady shares video opposing antisemitism

US football quarterback Tom Brady on his Twitter account shares a video opposing antisemitism.

The video highlights the fact that Jews are 2.4% of the US population, but are targeted in 55% of all religious hate crimes, and calls for others to support the community.

The video is from an account called Stand Up To Jewish Hate by the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

The foundation is a project by Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots. Brady played for the Patriots for 20 seasons, leading the team to massive success, before transferring later in his career.

Kraft is a Jewish billionaire and an advocate for Jewish causes. The foundation has previously run ads against Jew-hatred during NFL games in response to antisemitism by Kanye West and NBA player Kyrie Irving.

Brady’s Twitter account has 3 million followers.

Brady has won the Super Bowl seven times and is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He retired this year.