Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Quarterback Tom Brady shares video opposing antisemitism

Today, 2:01 am Edit
Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/AFP)
Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/AFP)

US football quarterback Tom Brady on his Twitter account shares a video opposing antisemitism.

The video highlights the fact that Jews are 2.4% of the US population, but are targeted in 55% of all religious hate crimes, and calls for others to support the community.

The video is from an account called Stand Up To Jewish Hate by the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

The foundation is a project by Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots. Brady played for the Patriots for 20 seasons, leading the team to massive success, before transferring later in his career.

Kraft is a Jewish billionaire and an advocate for Jewish causes. The foundation has previously run ads against Jew-hatred during NFL games in response to antisemitism by Kanye West and NBA player Kyrie Irving.

Brady’s Twitter account has 3 million followers.

Brady has won the Super Bowl seven times and is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He retired this year.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.